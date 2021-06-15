Driver arrested in fatal 4-wheeler crash, victim identified
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department says a 29-year-old man is in custody after crashing into a man on a four-wheeler Monday night.
Memphis police arrested Jeremy Gray who is now charged with driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and failure to yield right of way.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash around 8:45 p.m. at Lamar Avenue and Huguenot Street involving Gray and the driver of the four-wheeler who has since been identified as 59-year-old Carnell Jackson.
MPD says Jackson died at the scene of the crash.
