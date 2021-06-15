Advertise with WMC
Family of 8 indicted in death of 14-year-old boy

By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several family members of a 14-year-old boy who died last year are facing indictments on first-degree felony murder charges.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a mother, her son and her six daughters are being charged for murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and neglect of 14-year-old Brandon Gray.

Investigators say the boy was found unresponsive on the living room floor by Bartlett police and pronounced dead at the scene on January 7, 2020. The autopsy showed Gray only weighed 60 pounds and died of starvation.

The police also found a 12-year-old girl that was malnourished and covered in bruises. She was taken to the hospital to be treated by doctors for moderate malnutrition and the bruises and scars on her body, according to the DA’s office.

The family members indicted include the victims’ mother Terra Wells, 36; their aunts, Tessa Dishmon, 30; Tamera Dishmon, 35; Amanda Dishmon, 30; Tabitha Sharp, 26 and Breanna Wells, 22. Melvin Wells, 32, the victims’ uncle, was also indicted.

The victims’ 60-year-old grandmother, Yvette Charleston, passed away on May 13, prompting the dismissal of her charges.

The other seven are each being held on a $250,000 bond.

