Hot and dry but not as humid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny and hot again today but less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Expect a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and not too muggy. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer and muggy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: The sky will become mostly cloudy. It will be more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms both days. This pattern will continue into early next week.

