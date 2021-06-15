I-40 bridge: TDOT works to install support beams for repair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work is still underway to get traffic flowing once again on the I-40 bridge after a month of being shut down.

Pictures released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation show workers installing two support beams. The beams were delivered Monday and TDOT got right to work.

Crews are working hard! Here's the latest on the I-40 Bridge repair. https://t.co/yOPHmMY1TF pic.twitter.com/6COkCnGTYk — myTDOT (@myTDOT) June 14, 2021

TDOT says the first anchor is about 50 percent complete and could be finished Tuesday making way for crews to start installing the second beam.

While work is in progress on the bridge, all Memphis traffic is being diverted to I-55.

