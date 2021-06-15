Advertise with WMC
Influx of tourism expected in Memphis for 4th of July weekend

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Independence Day holiday is a few weeks away and Memphis city leaders say they’re ready for an influx of visitors.

After canceling the Fourth of July events last year because of the pandemic, fireworks on the River are back on this year.

Kevin Kane with Memphis Tourism says hotels, restaurants and businesses have seen an increase in business since the second week of March.

And even though the I-40 bridge is still shut down, he says the traffic has not affected travel to the Bluff City.

“If they’re coming here for a weekend, if they’re coming from Texas or Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, they’re going to get here,” said Kane. “They may not like it if they have to sit in traffic, but when they get here we’re going to make sure they have a good time.”

The Memphis Redbirds are also hosting three nights of cookouts and fireworks at Autozone park during the independence day holiday weekend.

