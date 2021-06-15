Inmate escapes from federal prison near Memphis

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are searching for an inmate man who they said escaped from a federal prison in Millington.

Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis’ satellite camp around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the release, a prison officer noticed he was gone during a special count.

The inmate was sentenced to a 120-month sentence in prison at the Eastern District of Tennessee for Possession With Intent to Distribute Fifty Grams or More of a Methamphetamine Mixture and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Haggins whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at (901) 544-3304.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.