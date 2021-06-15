Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Inmate escapes from federal prison near Memphis

Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI)...
Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis’ satellite camp in Millington.(Federal Bureau of Investigations)
By Amber Strong
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are searching for an inmate man who they said escaped from a federal prison in Millington.

Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Memphis’ satellite camp around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the release, a prison officer noticed he was gone during a special count.

The inmate was sentenced to a 120-month sentence in prison at the Eastern District of Tennessee for Possession With Intent to Distribute Fifty Grams or More of a Methamphetamine Mixture and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Haggins whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at (901) 544-3304.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says
I-40 bridge inspection
Crews expecting beams for I-40 bridge repair today

Latest News

Weldment brackets to be used as temporary braces helping repair the I-40 bridge.
ARDOT: ‘Repair on I-40 bridge going well’
Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler discuss the 5 oldest restaurants in Memphis
Bluff City’s 5 oldest restaurants: Here’s what’s cooking in Memphis with Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler
Jeremy Gray, charged in fatal ATV crash
Driver arrested in fatal crash involving dune buggy, victim identified
(Source: WMC)
Memphis Animal Shelter kennels almost full, calling for fosters