June 15 declared Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A proclamation was made Tuesday, making June 15 Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tennessee and Shelby County

City leaders say this day is about helping protect citizens who cannot protect themselves.

According to the Memphis Police Department, one in 10 Memphians experience elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says so far this year, his department has received one call every two days of financial exploitation against an elder.

Bonner says the most common scam he sees is the jury scam where people are asked to pay money to get out of jury duty.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says the responsibility of stopping this abuse falls on everyone’s shoulders.

“Every adult in the state of Tennessee has a legal obligation to report if you suspect a vulnerable adult is a victim of crime, physical abuse, neglect,” said Weirich.

If you or someone you know is experiencing elder abuse, call Adult Protective Services at the at 1-888-APS-TENN or any law enforcement agency.

