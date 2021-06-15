Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

June 15 declared Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tennessee

June 15 declared Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tennessee
June 15 declared Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tennessee((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A proclamation was made Tuesday, making June 15 Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tennessee and Shelby County

City leaders say this day is about helping protect citizens who cannot protect themselves.

According to the Memphis Police Department, one in 10 Memphians experience elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says so far this year, his department has received one call every two days of financial exploitation against an elder.

Bonner says the most common scam he sees is the jury scam where people are asked to pay money to get out of jury duty.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says the responsibility of stopping this abuse falls on everyone’s shoulders.

“Every adult in the state of Tennessee has a legal obligation to report if you suspect a vulnerable adult is a victim of crime, physical abuse, neglect,” said Weirich.

If you or someone you know is experiencing elder abuse, call Adult Protective Services at the at 1-888-APS-TENN or any law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Memphis doctor accused of stealing vaccines from Pipkin Building
St. Francis Healthcare and West Cancer Center partner to help cancer patients in the community
St. Francis Healthcare and West Cancer Center partner to help cancer patients in the community
Bottom Line: Ceiling fan savings
Bottom Line: Ceiling fan savings
Best Life: Immunity passport
Best Life: Immunity passport