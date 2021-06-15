Man faces several murder charges after killing man, injuring 4 others, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man they say shot five people last week.

Arrest records show 20-year-old Justin Farris is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Police say they found one man dead and another man injured on a porch on Eldridge Avenue in North Memphis.

Later, three other people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims later identified Farris as the gunman.

Three other victims were driven by private vehicle to Methodist North and are listed as stable.

The suspect is known to the victims.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.