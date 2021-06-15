Memphis Animal Shelter kennels almost full, calling for fosters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter is asking for the community’s help as dog and cat kennels begin to overflow.

With an increase in temperature outdoors comes an increase in intakes at the shelter and MAS is sending an urgent call for fosters. The shelter needs as many dogs, cats and kittens out to free up space for more furry friends in need.

MAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday with no appointment necessary.

If you are interested in fostering MAS officials that you stop by to find your four-legged match.

You can fill out our dog foster application at https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/foster/MAS/Dog and our cat foster application at https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/foster/MAS/Cat before you arrive, or you can complete it at the shelter.

