Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis Police searching for suspect that broke into storage unit

Man breaks into storage space unit and steals several items.
Man breaks into storage space unit and steals several items.(MPD)
By Amber Strong
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspect that broke into a storage space last week.

On Thursday, June 3, officers said a man cut a hole in the fence to access the Smart Space Storage facility located at Apple Tree Drive.

Upon entering, the suspect stole several items including a Sephiroth posable figure, a silver-plated bowl, a Masonic apron from the ’60s, a men’s Citizen Elektra watch with a diamond bezel, and a men’s ESQ watch, police said.

Memphis Police said he drove a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Armada with tinted windows and stickers on the rear. There is a black and blue bag on the luggage rack, possibly containing chairs.

Anyone with information on this theft should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target closed after fire rages inside store
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says
I-40 bridge inspection
Crews expecting beams for I-40 bridge repair today

Latest News

(Source: WMC)
Memphis Animal Shelter kennels almost full, calling for fosters
901 FC announces new game protocols
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in death of 14-year-old boy
Jeremy Gray, charged in fatal ATV crash
Driver arrested in fatal 4-wheeler crash, victim identified