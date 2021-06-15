Memphis Police searching for suspect that broke into storage unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for the suspect that broke into a storage space last week.

On Thursday, June 3, officers said a man cut a hole in the fence to access the Smart Space Storage facility located at Apple Tree Drive.

Upon entering, the suspect stole several items including a Sephiroth posable figure, a silver-plated bowl, a Masonic apron from the ’60s, a men’s Citizen Elektra watch with a diamond bezel, and a men’s ESQ watch, police said.

Memphis Police said he drove a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Armada with tinted windows and stickers on the rear. There is a black and blue bag on the luggage rack, possibly containing chairs.

Anyone with information on this theft should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

