Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Miss. State the final SEC team to advance to college world series

Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a...
Mississippi State's Logan Tanner (19) celebrates with teammate Tanner Allen after hitting a second-inning three-run home run against Notre Dame during an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Starkville, Miss.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Jarvis Greer
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have been to the College Baseball World Series three years in a row. Kind of like they belong there, right?

At least, that’s the way they feel down in Starkville and they let Notre Dame know about it loud and clear.

Dudy Noble Field in Starkvegas the scene where, once again, the house is packed in Maroon. More than 14,000 on hand for this NCAA Super Regional Final Game 3 against the Fighting Irish.

The game was already tied 1-1 in the first. The bottom second bases loaded.

Bullies play small ball to get two more runs in on a fielder’s choice, a sac fly and a couple of stolen bases to go up 3-1. But, they’re not done.

No more small ball for Mississippi.

Up 4-1, 2 on for Logan Tanner and he says see ya. Cracks a 3- run home run to left. His 15th homer of the season to go along with 47 RBI.7-1 State in Control. 

Leave it to the Bullies. Tanner Allen bottom 3rd. Sweet swing and the park can’t hold it. Solo shot. His 10th. Mississippi State goes on to win it and take the series two games to-1.

Final Score 11-7. The Bulldogs head to the College World Series in Omaha where they’ll take on the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 6 p.m.

Two other SEC teams in the CWS: Vanderbilt plays Arizona Saturday at 6 p.m. and Tennessee meets the Virginia Cavaliers Sunday afternoon, 1 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Collierville Target closed after fire rages inside store
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
I-40 bridge inspection
Crews expecting beams for I-40 bridge repair today

Latest News

Maggie Graham
Mid-South girl wins medal at Pan American games
Expansion to college football playoff could help Memphis
Expansion to college football playoff could help Memphis
Expansion to college football playoff could help Memphis
Memphis Redbirds to host 4th of July celebration at AutoZone Park