Miss. State the final SEC team to advance to college world series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs have been to the College Baseball World Series three years in a row. Kind of like they belong there, right?

At least, that’s the way they feel down in Starkville and they let Notre Dame know about it loud and clear.

Dudy Noble Field in Starkvegas the scene where, once again, the house is packed in Maroon. More than 14,000 on hand for this NCAA Super Regional Final Game 3 against the Fighting Irish.

The game was already tied 1-1 in the first. The bottom second bases loaded.

Bullies play small ball to get two more runs in on a fielder’s choice, a sac fly and a couple of stolen bases to go up 3-1. But, they’re not done.

No more small ball for Mississippi.

Up 4-1, 2 on for Logan Tanner and he says see ya. Cracks a 3- run home run to left. His 15th homer of the season to go along with 47 RBI.7-1 State in Control.

Leave it to the Bullies. Tanner Allen bottom 3rd. Sweet swing and the park can’t hold it. Solo shot. His 10th. Mississippi State goes on to win it and take the series two games to-1.

Final Score 11-7. The Bulldogs head to the College World Series in Omaha where they’ll take on the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 6 p.m.

Two other SEC teams in the CWS: Vanderbilt plays Arizona Saturday at 6 p.m. and Tennessee meets the Virginia Cavaliers Sunday afternoon, 1 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.

