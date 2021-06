MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that happened just before midnight on Monday.

According to officers, a man was shot on Doris Avenue and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The department does not have any suspect information at this time.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 953 Doris Avenue. One male has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 15, 2021

