MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Memphis Monday night.

According to Memphis police, the accident happened at around 8:45 p.m. at Lamar Avenue and Hugenot Street.

The crash involved a 4-wheeler and vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

At approx. 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash at Lamar Ave/Hugenot St. involving a vehicle and a 4 wheeler. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 15, 2021

