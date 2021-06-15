SCS superintendent addresses ending contract with Porter-Leath

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Schools (SCS) superintendent spoke out about the recent end of the district’s contract with Porter-Leath.

The seven-year partnership provided pre-k services to more than 1,500 children.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray reiterated what district officials said last week, that the partnership contract was ending and both sides could not come to a new agreement. Ray said Porter-Leath wanted more money for fewer services, which would have affected federal money for SCS.

“This higher cost would have definitely jeopardized our Head Start grant, and it would have put the district out of compliance with federal requirements,” said Ray.

SCS says the district will bring all pre-k services in-house. Officials with Porter-Leath said they believe the children will suffer from that transition.

The contract officially ends June 30.

