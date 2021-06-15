Shelby County Office of Reentry helps ex-offenders secure jobs during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Office of Reentry has helped workers with criminal histories maintain emploment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of Reentry has a building at its location that is filled with lawn mowers, tools and engines.

“We teach men and women the certification of small engine repair,” explained Harold Collins, Executive Director of the Shelby County Office of Reentry.

The people they train have criminal records and they are looking to reenter the workforce.

It is not an easy task, especially not during a pandemic that has caused high rates of unemployment.

But Collins noted that the people they have trained have been able to find and keep working over the last year.

“One of the things that we found, and our data shows, is that during the pandemic the majority of our clients didn’t lose their jobs,” Collins stated, “Simply because they had skills that employers needed to maintain their operations during the pandemic.”

Those skills include earning a CDL to become a truck driver and HVAC repair.

Last summer the Shelby County Commission voted to “Ban the Box” on county government job applications that ask about criminal histories. The move gives ex-offenders a better chance to prove their skills and land a job.

Collins hopes incentives like these encourage employers to give ex-offenders a chance, especially now that many businesses are looking to fill positions.

“They can be contributors just like any other normal person in our community. Certainly, we feel very optimistic about where we’re headed as an office of reentry - the services that we’re providing. We believe that the people that we serve will be great employees for any business in Shelby County,” said Collins.

For more on the services and training the Shelby County Office of Reentry Provides, head to the site here.

