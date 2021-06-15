Advertise with WMC
Slightly cooler temperatures & less humid

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry cold front will move southward today, ushering in a few clouds along with drier, less humid air and slightly cooler temperatures through midweek.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind along with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with northerly breezes at 5 to 10 mph and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

