St. Francis Healthcare and West Cancer Center partner to help cancer patients in the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Cancer Center and St. Francis Healthcare announced their new partnership Tuesday.

The partnership includes the first of its kind cancer-focused urgent care center in Memphis.

The multi-million-dollar investment will include 35 new jobs. The center is expected to be a place of healing for anyone in the community battling cancer.

“This is not something that is exclusive to West patients. We wanted to make sure that the community understood that the design of this is for all cancer patients within our community,” said Sally Deitch, CEO of St. Francis Healthcare, Mid-South Group.

The new center will be located in a renovated part of St Francis Hospital-Memphis and is expected to open later this year.

