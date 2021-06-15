TDOT: Traffic flowing better on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the weekend, traffic was backed up for miles for drivers trying to use the I-55 bridge.

The good news is the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says the contractor is making significant progress on the I-40 bridge.

TDOT also says work on the Crump interchange is done and traffic has been flowing a lot better as of Monday morning.

“This morning rush hour traffic, we were not seeing the delays we’ve been seeing for the past months,” said Brandon Akins, TDOT, operations district engineer.

Akins says that’s due to work on the Crump interchange being completed Sunday.

“It is now widen to two lanes. It is stripped for two lanes. If you go to our Smart Way application, you can look at the congestion. You can see that it’s made a drastic difference,” Akins said.

In regards to the I-40 bridge, Akins says phase two of repairs consists of two major components and says the are working on the first.

“The steel components did come in over the weekend. We were able to get the post tensioning anchor system on the east side of the bridge installed,” Akins said.

Akins says materials used for the second component are still being fabricated and when TDOT receives them, they will share that information.

Based on how things are moving now, Akins says things are right on schedule.

“The schedule is the most important question, I know everyone is asking that question. It’s very difficult to determine until we can actually get the fabrication of the plates for the structural steel repairs. Generally speaking, we are right on schedule,” Akins said.

WMC reached out to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and asked if they have been able to determine if the changes they made last week have helped ease congestion.

They said they are still reviewing traffic patterns and believe after Monday they will be able to speak on that.

