46 guns reported stolen from Bass Pro semi-trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspects involved in a semi-trailer theft Monday morning that resulted in dozens of stolen firearms.

Officers responded to the reported theft at Bass Pro Shop on Macon Road around 6 a.m. where they saw surveillance video of three vehicles used during the incident, according to MPD.

The vehicles seen on the scene include a 2013 Silver Kia Sorento, an unknown light brown or gold sedan and a silver Infiniti G35. No other suspect descriptions are available at this time.

The department says 23 long guns, two assault rifles, two hunting rifles and 19 semi-automatic shotguns were stolen.

MPD, FBI and ATF are working on a joint investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

