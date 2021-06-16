Advertise with WMC
46 guns reported stolen from Bass Pro semi-trailer

Vehicle connected to Bass Pro Shop semi-truck theft
Vehicle connected to Bass Pro Shop semi-truck theft(Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspects involved in a semi-trailer theft Monday morning that resulted in dozens of stolen firearms.

Officers responded to the reported theft at Bass Pro Shop on Macon Road around 6 a.m. where they saw surveillance video of three vehicles used during the incident, according to MPD.

The vehicles seen on the scene include a 2013 Silver Kia Sorento, an unknown light brown or gold sedan and a silver Infiniti G35. No other suspect descriptions are available at this time.

The department says 23 long guns, two assault rifles, two hunting rifles and 19 semi-automatic shotguns were stolen.

MPD, FBI and ATF are working on a joint investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

