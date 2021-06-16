901 FC preps for home opener Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The world stopped for 901 FC and just about every other sport on March 11 of 2020.

The Pandemic put a hold on the United Soccer League, which came back in a limited manner to finish the season. But, now, Memphis 901 FC is finally preparing for its Home Opener of the 2021 season at AutoZone Park.

The Boys in Blue have already played five games, all on the road to start the campaign. Tough way to begin a season, but 901 FC comes home with a very respectable record of 1-2-2 against some of the USL’s top competition.

Now, the boys are preparing for their first match in the 901 against Atlanta United 2, a team they tied away from home, 2-2.

”There’s no qualms, there’s no woe is me, we’re not concerned about anything,” said 901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann. “The schedule came out back in March, or whenever. We’ve known for months what the schedule is. For us, it’s about taking one day at a time, not even one match at a time, but exercise by exercise, taking care of our bodies. and we’ve done that.”

”Definitely all excited. You can tell by the vibe to train this week the energy is up,” said Midfielder Mark Segbers. “I think everyone is itching to find out what our fans are really like, cause there’s only four of us returning, so a lot of guys, they haven’t seen anything yet. So, I think they’re really excited to hear what Defend Memphis is all about. And really see that crowd in person, and feel that energy and go for three points.”

The first touch for 901 FC against Atlanta United 2 is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, downtown at AutoZone Park.

