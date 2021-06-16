Another comfortable day but humidity will start to rise again tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cool northerly wind will keep humidity low again today but tomorrow humidity will start to increase. It will feel more humid by the end of the week and rain chances will increase by the end of the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light north wind and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light south wind and lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny hot and humid with southerly breezes around 5 mph and highs near 90.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers each day, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

