Arkansas man to serve three life sentences for 2017 triple murder

ST. FRANCIS, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man will serve three life sentences for a triple murder that stunned the people of St. Francis County in 2017.

Cordale Stacy was convicted on all three counts of capital murder in the deaths of his girlfriend Nashae Williams and her daughters, ages six and nine.

A two-year-old was in the apartment at the time but wasn’t hurt. Stacy turned himself in after his mother convinced him to do so.

