Best Life: Tips for men to stay in tip-top mental and physical health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – One in every 41 men will die of prostate cancer, one in every four will die of heart disease, but a whopping 60 percent of men say that they never go to the doctor. June is men’s health month and experts say many of the health risks plaguing men are preventable, and that regular checkups at home and at the doctors can save lives.

Yet some of the biggest killers of men can be prevented by simply paying attention.

“You’re just tired, or people attribute it to normal aging, and so, therefore, they don’t get it checked,” Ranjith Ramasamy, director of Reproductive Urology at the University of Miami Health System, told Ivanhoe.

Experts say men should never ignore shortness of breath. This is a major indicator for cardiovascular disease which is currently the number one killer of men in the United States. Also, look out for deficiency and erectile dysfunction. Doctors say both can be signs of poor blood flow in arteries.

“If they have lack of energy if they are experiencing weight gain, and they aren’t able to have the same level of activity that they used to do in the past, they are all signs of low testosterone,” stated Ranjith Ramasamy.

Never brush off feeling sad. Men are nearly four times more likely to take their own lives than women.

“It still is very hard for men to reach out. A lot of people, like myself, don’t talk to others about what they’re going through,” shared Robert Mason, the CEO of Letters Against Depression.

Doctors also say to watch out for excessive snoring. While some is common from time to time, aggressive snoring for more nights than not is an indicator of sleep apnea, which if left untreated, can be fatal.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Sabrina Broadbent, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.