Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chris Lane performing live at Soundstage at Graceland

Country music star Chris Lane will perform October 28 in Memphis.
Country music star Chris Lane will perform October 28 in Memphis.
By Amber Strong
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready, Chris Lane is gracing the stage at Graceland!

The Award-winning country star and PEOPLE Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” nominee will hit the stage at Graceland Live’s event October 28.

Presale tickets go on sale June 22 and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets here or by calling 877-777-0606.

Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performance will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show, the release stated.

Full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:

  • July 8 – HARDY
  • August 6 - BlackBerry Smoke’s Spirit of the South Tour with Special Guests The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers
  • August 25 – Cheap Trick
  • September 24 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • October 1 – The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz
  • October 7 – Jelly Roll
  • October 9 – Greg Gutfeld
  • October 16 - Tommy Emmanuel
  • October 22 – Trey Kennedy – The Are You For Real Tour?
  • October 28 – Chris Lane – NEW!
  • November 13 - The Simon and Garfunkel Story
  • February 4 – Drive-By Truckers

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI)...
Inmate escapes from federal prison near Memphis
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire

Latest News

Tonyaa Weathersbee at the Digital Desk: Concern for Delta variant, Juneteenth celebration...
Tonyaa Weathersbee at the Digital Desk: Concern for Delta variant, Juneteenth celebration coming up
Scott donating to two Maine nonprofits
MacKenzie Scott donates to Memphis Music Initiative
SCHD Farmer’s Market Program starts in July for eligible seniors
Program to provide seniors with vouchers for fresh produce
Miss Tennessee pageant in Memphis
Miss Tennessee pageant in Memphis