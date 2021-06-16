Chris Lane performing live at Soundstage at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready, Chris Lane is gracing the stage at Graceland!

The Award-winning country star and PEOPLE Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” nominee will hit the stage at Graceland Live’s event October 28.

Presale tickets go on sale June 22 and general admission tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets here or by calling 877-777-0606.

Fans purchasing tickets to Graceland Live performance will also receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex after 3:00 p.m. the day of the show, the release stated.

Full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live include:

July 8 – HARDY

August 6 - BlackBerry Smoke’s Spirit of the South Tour with Special Guests The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers

August 25 – Cheap Trick

September 24 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

October 1 – The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

October 7 – Jelly Roll

October 9 – Greg Gutfeld

October 16 - Tommy Emmanuel

October 22 – Trey Kennedy – The Are You For Real Tour?

October 28 – Chris Lane – NEW!

November 13 - The Simon and Garfunkel Story

February 4 – Drive-By Truckers

