Cisse not on NBA Draft Combine list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The list of 69 players who’ve accepted to attend the 2021 NBA Draft Combine is complete. One name conspicuously not on that list, Moussa Cisse of the Memphis Tigers.

Cisse, the Freshman of the Year in the American Athletic Conference, informed the University of Memphis he would put his name in the draft mix, which he did.

Cisse also entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after last Season’s NIT Championship game, which the Tigers won. Uo M Head Coach Penny Hardaway has said Cisse is welcome to return to the program.

The 6′10 center averaged more than six points, six rebounds, and a couple of blocks a game for the Tigers.

Tennessee has three players on the NBA Draft Combine List: Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, Jaden Springer -- Arkansas’s Marcus Moody is on the list as well.

The former High School Player of the Year Jalen Green, who picked the Tigers, but instead signed with the G-League’s Ignite team, is also in the combine.

The NBA Draft Combine is June 22 through 25 in Chicago. The NBA Draft is set for July 29.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.