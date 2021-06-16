SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Senatobia has been issued a “Boil Water Notice”, according to the city officials.

If you reside within the highlighted areas, you are advised to boil your tap water before any consumption or cleaning.

City of Senatobia under boil water advisory. (City of Senatobia)

This advisory include the following streets: Strayhorn, Marvin, Mills Cv., West Main, Gann, West Line Cv., Line, Glendale, Norwood, Camille, Southern, Melody Ln., Cedar Ridge Cv., Ridgetop Dr., Cochran Place, Morgan Ln., Bruce, Nikki Dr., Jordon Cv., Sycamore, Martha Cv., Hunter Dr., Floyd Cir., Garden View Dr., Lanelle Cv., Matthews Dr., Brownsferry, and St. Paul.

WMC Action News 5 will update this story when the boil water notice has been lifted.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.