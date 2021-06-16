Advertise with WMC
Commercial Appeal’s Tonyaa Weathersbee breaks down Memphis’ Delta variant concerns and the significance of this year’s Juneteenth celebration

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Action News 5 Digital Desk Wednesday to talk about two big stories in Memphis this week.

Health leaders are concerned about the COVID-19 Delta variant and how easily it spreads, and the county is still far from its vaccination goal and fighting an uphill climb when it comes to convincing some people to receive the vaccine.

This weekend is also Juneteenth, but this year’s celebration in Memphis has a new significance as it’s held at the now-former burial site of the former Ku Klux Klan leader, Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Watch Tonyaa’s interview here and on our streaming apps -- Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. And catch her live at the Digital Desk every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Read Tonyaa’s columns at commercialappeal.com.

