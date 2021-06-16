Commercial Appeal’s Tonyaa Weathersbee breaks down Memphis’ Delta variant concerns and the significance of this year’s Juneteenth celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Action News 5 Digital Desk Wednesday to talk about two big stories in Memphis this week.

Health leaders are concerned about the COVID-19 Delta variant and how easily it spreads, and the county is still far from its vaccination goal and fighting an uphill climb when it comes to convincing some people to receive the vaccine.

This weekend is also Juneteenth, but this year’s celebration in Memphis has a new significance as it’s held at the now-former burial site of the former Ku Klux Klan leader, Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

