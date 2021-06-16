Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Emergency drill causes scare in parts of Mississippi

(WAGM)
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An emergency drill caused a scare Tuesday in parts of Mississippi.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, a text message was sent to Baptist Hospital employees about an active shooter at First Oxford Baptist Church.

Hospital officials say the text was part of an internal emergency drill for the leadership team and they are not sure of how anyone else received it.

The hospital conducts crisis drills regularly to prepare for any situation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says

Latest News

St. Francis Healthcare and West Cancer Center partner to help cancer patients in the community
New partnership to help all cancer patients
Miss Tennessee Pageant returns to Memphis in July
Miss Tennessee Pageant returns to Memphis in July
June 15 declared Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Tennessee
June 15 declared Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Miss Tennessee Pageant returns to Memphis in July
Miss Tennessee Pageant returns to Memphis in July