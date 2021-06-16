Emergency drill causes scare in parts of Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An emergency drill caused a scare Tuesday in parts of Mississippi.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, a text message was sent to Baptist Hospital employees about an active shooter at First Oxford Baptist Church.

Hospital officials say the text was part of an internal emergency drill for the leadership team and they are not sure of how anyone else received it.

The hospital conducts crisis drills regularly to prepare for any situation.

