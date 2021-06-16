FedEx to deliver over 1 million doses of vaccine to Mexico

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is responsible for more than a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to Mexico.

The shipment will be used to vaccinate anyone over age 18 in four cities along the U.S. border.

Mexico’s goal is to boost vaccination rates to levels similar to the U.S. The country’s vaccination program is currently targeting people over age 40.

So far about 26 million shots have been administered in Mexico, enough to cover about 30 percent of people in the country over 18.

