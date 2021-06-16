Germantown Fourth of July activities and road closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown will be hosting its Fireworks Extravaganza at Municipal Park on July 4.

This event will include live music from the G3 band, crafts, and concessions starting at 5 p.m.

A performance from the Memphis Wind Symphony will being at 7:30 p.m. and the firework finale will being at 9:10 p.m.

Several roads will be closed due to the event:

Exeter Rd. from Farmington Boulevard to Neshoba Rd. will close at 2 p.m.

Farmington Blvd. from Germantown Road to Exeter Road will close at 5 p.m.

Neshoba Rd. between Germantown Rd. and Boulinwood Ln. will close at 5 p.m. for vehicle traffic and 8:30 p.m. to pedestrian traffic

Updates to road closures and event information can be found on the City of Germantown’s website.

