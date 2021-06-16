Grant money awarded to Mid-South organizations to help treat sickle cell disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two organizations that are helping to bridge the great health divide in the Mid-South are getting a financial boost.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Nursing and the Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee have been awarded nearly $50,000 each.

That money will go to support under-served people living with sickle cell disease.

The University of Tennessee will use the money for its “Sickle Cell Boot Camp to Promote Nursing Excellence, which trains nurses in the care of sickle cell patients.

The Sickle Cell Foundation plans to put the money toward its Collaborative Conversations.

