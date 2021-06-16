Hickman County man charged with homicide, attempted homicide, TBI says

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Hickman County man accused of a fatal crime is behind bars, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Gary Tidwell, 62, is charged with with one count of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and one count of felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the death of a 54-year-old woman.

The Centerville Police Department and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home near Highway 100 where they found a woman dead and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Early Wednesday morning, police found Tidwell in a wooded area on County Line Road and arrested him.

He is currently in the Hickman County Jail without a bond, according to the release.

