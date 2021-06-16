Advertise with WMC
MacKenzie Scott donates to Memphis Music Initiative

By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MacKenzie Scott announced that she has donated $2.7 million to 286 organizations, including Memphis Music Initiative, on Tuesday.

Scott says organizations were selected through a rigorous research and analysis process that looked at humanitarian efforts and community engagement.

“Arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, advancing economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates, and improving mental health, so we evaluated smaller arts organizations creating these benefits with artists and audiences from culturally rich regions and identity groups that donors often overlook,” wrote Scott on her blog post about the donations.

Memphis Music Initiative’s programs are designed to empower youth through music, whether it be shaping how music is taught in classrooms or providing paid summer opportunities for youth to work with music and arts organizations.

This is not the first time Scott has made a donation to an organization in the Mid-South.

