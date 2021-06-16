Advertise with WMC
Man critically injured in shooting, car crash in South Memphis

Scene of shooting, crash on Mississippi Blvd.
Scene of shooting, crash on Mississippi Blvd.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in South Memphis Monday night around 10:30, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police gathered evidence from the scene at the intersection of Mississippi Boulevard and South Lauderdale including from a car that crashed into a pole during the incident.

Investigators say officers do not have a suspect at this time.

If you know anything that could help, you are asked to call or text CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Emergency drill error