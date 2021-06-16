Man critically injured in shooting, car crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in South Memphis Monday night around 10:30, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police gathered evidence from the scene at the intersection of Mississippi Boulevard and South Lauderdale including from a car that crashed into a pole during the incident.

Investigators say officers do not have a suspect at this time.

If you know anything that could help, you are asked to call or text CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

