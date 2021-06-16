Advertise with WMC
Memphis City Council approves $500K for fire station security

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is getting a big boost to help deter crime at stations across the city.

The city council gave unanimous approval to $500,000 to provide security cameras at fire houses in each district.

Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren’s resolution comes on the heels of multiple vehicle break-ins while firefighters were on duty. WMC spoke with the president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association minutes after the vote.

Thomas Malone talked about the stress and the relief the money will bring.

“They give it their all while they’re here, and they get time to go home. They can’t go home and do what they need to do. They got to spend all day doing what they shouldn’t have to do. Knowing that the money’s appropriated and that the work is going to get done, that will at least help alleviate some of the anxiety and stress on the firefighters when they’re working,” said Malone.

Malone says he is happy for the security, but disappointed that it has to be spent on cameras when it could have been used for firefighter salaries and benefits.

