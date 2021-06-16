Memphis City Council sets new property tax rate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There will be no tax hike for Memphis property owners, many of whom are still suffering sticker shock from their recent home reappraisals.

The city council set a new tax rate at its meeting this week. While many council members agree the City of Memphis could use more revenue to add new services or improve existing ones, now is not the time, they say, to raise property taxes.

Councilman Martavius Jones knew his tax increase proposal faced an uphill battle with the full council on Tuesday, June 15.

“It is never a good time to raise taxes, but my response to that--- it’s never a bad time to invest in people and taking steps to clean up our city,” he told his colleagues Jones wanted to raise the property tax to generate money for the following purposes:

Give all city employees a three-percent raise

Fund MATA

Improve solid waste services

Create an affordable housing trust fund

But the majority of the council voted down Jones’ effort to hike taxes. The council did vote to reset the property tax rate to 2.71 per $100 in assessed value, the certified rate after a reappraisal period.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland was strongly against increasing property taxes.

“After the pandemic, when thousands of people have lost their jobs, and hundreds have lost their businesses, this is not the time to raise taxes,” he told WMC.

Wondering what this new tax rate means for your new property reappraisal?

Divide your reappraisal figure by 4, then multiply that number by $2.71. Annual city property taxes on a $100,000 home would be: $677.

Taxes on a $200,000 would be: $1,355 and the property tax bill on a $300,000 house would be $2,032.

The council signed off on Strickland’s $716 million operating budget, one that calls for pay raises for police and fire personnel.

Another $23 million from the city’s savings account will be used to make up any shortfalls.

