Memphis doctor fined for stealing vaccines to give to friend and family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-area doctor and volunteer vaccine administrator has been disciplined for stealing doses.

Dr. Claude Varner has held a medical license since 1967.

In 2019, he was employed through a contractor to complete medical services at Methodist Hospital. However, his actions to ultimately skip the line to get vaccines has landed him in hot water and facing an ethics violation.

Documents from the Tennessee Department of Health show Varner was disciplined for unlawfully taking several COVID-19 vaccines during a period when they were highly sought after.

According to the documents, Varner volunteered multiple times at the Pipkin pod to administer vaccines between January 16 and February 10. Varner admitted to the Tennessee Board of Examiners that on two occasions he took five doses of the vaccine.

He administered two doses to his wife, two to a friend, and one dose to his daughter-in-law, who was not in a phase to receive a vaccine.

For that, he will have to pay a fine of up to 1,500 and take a medical ethics course within the next year.

The Shelby County Health Department would not comment on this situation, but back in February, the health department was under investigation by the state for wasting vaccines and not reporting the suspicion of stolen vaccines.

In late February, the health department said:

“Our understanding is that in the beginning of February, a site supervisor received information that a volunteer might have engaged in suspicious behavior. Although there were no witnesses to a theft, other staff were suspicious of the volunteer, who is a medical professional.”

WMC reached out to the Shelby County Health Department to confirm that the two incidents were related, but have not heard back. We also reached out to Varner for a statement but he did not respond.

