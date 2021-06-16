Millington prison escapee captured in Manchester, Tenn.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington prison escapee was captured Wednesday afternoon in Manchester, Tennessee.

Cecil Haggins, 33, of McMinnnville, Tennessee was was serving a 120-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Haggins and his girlfriend were taken into custody at a hotel in Manchester and are being held at the Coffee County Jail. They are expected to face federal charges related to the escape.

Bureau of Prison staff conducted a special count June 14 and determined that Haggins was missing from the Federal Correctional Institution-Memphis, Federal Prison Camp in Millington.

