Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Millington prison escapee captured in Manchester, Tenn.

Handcuffs (Source: Raycom)
Handcuffs (Source: Raycom)
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington prison escapee was captured Wednesday afternoon in Manchester, Tennessee.

Cecil Haggins, 33, of McMinnnville, Tennessee was was serving a 120-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Haggins and his girlfriend were taken into custody at a hotel in Manchester and are being held at the Coffee County Jail. They are expected to face federal charges related to the escape.

Bureau of Prison staff conducted a special count June 14 and determined that Haggins was missing from the Federal Correctional Institution-Memphis, Federal Prison Camp in Millington.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI)...
Inmate escapes from federal prison near Memphis
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire

Latest News

Juneteenth City county holiday
Juneteenth City county holiday
Old Dominick's returns to Whiskey
Old Dominick's returns to Whiskey
901 FC home opener
901 FC home opener
Memphis funding for anti violence
Memphis funding for anti violence