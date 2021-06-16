Miss Tennessee Pageant returns to Memphis in July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Miss Tennessee pageant is coming to Memphis for the first time in many years.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Joe Albright, CEO and board chair of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition.

It’s 68 years to be exact. That’s how long it’s been since the Miss Tennessee Pageant crowned a winner in the City of Memphis.

“It’s truly a historic event,” said Miss Bluff City Fair, Lydia Fisher.

The event was supposed to return to Memphis last year, but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Welcome Miss Tennessee to Memphis after 68 years, man oh man are we excited,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

Wednesday, officials from the Miss Tennessee Pageant previewed it’s itinerary that starts July 27th at Graceland. All 30 women participating for the right to compete in the Miss America Pageant as Miss Tennessee will receive a $1,000 scholarship just for competing.

They will also host a number of events across the city at the new Memphian Hotel, the Memphis Zoo, a parade down Beale Street, and more.

“A number of places have asked for us to the point that in some cases, we just had to refuse because we do have a competition to put on,” Albright said.

For Miss Bluff City Fair, she hopes this event can inspire young girls in Memphis to get involved in community engagement and maybe compete themselves in a pageant.

“It’s just going to be a big old bash for the city of Memphis and we’re just going to be exposing the organization to so many young girls that I hope it will inspire them to want to compete for some scholarship money, which is what the base, the whole impact of Miss America is all about,” Fisher said.

Kane says this kick off shows that events are returning after a difficult year.

“The good news is events are happening again,” Kane said. “This is great that we’re even sitting here, I’m sitting here talking to you about an event coming to town in a couple weeks. We couldn’t say that a year ago at this time. All we were talking about is all the cancellations and everything that was going away.”

The CEO of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition says they are committed to moving the event around the state periodically, but definitely plan to return the competition to Memphis again in the near future.

