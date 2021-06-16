More hot and dry weather the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny and hot again today but continued less humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Expect a northeast wind at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be light.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and not too muggy. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer and muggy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: The sky will become mostly cloudy. It will be more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms both days, but the higher is on Sunday. It will remain warm and muggy into next week.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

