Murder suspect found in abandoned bus

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) - A weeks-long search for a wanted murder suspect ended Tuesday night when police found him hiding in an abandoned bus.

Arkansas State Police troopers and special agents, along with U.S. Marshals and Lee County sheriff’s deputies, arrested 30-year-old David Coley, Jr. of Helena-West Helena around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.

According to an ASP news release, officers discovered Coley hiding in an abandoned bus in the 3200-block of Lee Road, southeast of Marianna.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Paul Eric Amos.

Around 3 a.m. May 19, Helena-West Helena police responded to a shots-fired call in the 300-block of North 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found Amos lying near the intersection of North 6th and Baldwin Avenue with a gunshot wound.

An ambulance took Amos to a local hospital where the coroner later pronounced him dead.

The police department and Arkansas State Police later received information that Coley was involved in the shooting.

Coley is being held in the Phillips County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

