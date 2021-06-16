Advertise with WMC
SCS device return underway for unregistered students

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School’s out for summer! Wednesday is the last day for all Shelby County Schools.

And the district is reminding students what to do with those devices that were given out at the start of the year.

Unlike in recent years, this upcoming school year all students have to register for school whether they’re new or returning.

If your child is returning and you register them Wednesday, you will keep your device.

If not, the device must be returned Wednesday.

If devices aren’t returned, parents will be responsible for the full replacement fee.

