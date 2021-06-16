Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Memphis for push in more vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Biden Administration is pushing for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Memphis to encourage people to get their shots.

Emhoff will make a stop at Douglass High School during his visit to the Bluff City, which comes as concern spreads regarding a new variant.

The second gentlemen will meet with people who have been passing out vaccine information in neighborhoods encouraging others to get the shot.

It’s part of the Biden Administration’s National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated.

While cases are down in Shelby County overall, the Shelby County Health Department is concerned about a rise in cases involving the Delta variant.

”By all measures, you have ever known you would believe everything was great, but unfortunately that’s not the case.”

Ten cases of the highly transmissible strain of the virus have been recorded in Shelby County.

Delta is 50 percent more contagious than the dominating alpha or UK strain.

The good news is that the vaccine is nearly 90 percent effective in preventing it.

Anyone 12 and up is eligible for a vaccine at the public vaccination sites in Shelby County; appointments are not necessary.

