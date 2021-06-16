Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Memphis for push in more vaccinations

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Biden Administration is pushing for more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Memphis to encourage people to get their shots.

Emhoff will make a stop at Douglass High School during his visit to the Bluff City, which comes as concern spreads regarding a new variant.

The second gentlemen will meet with people who have been passing out vaccine information in neighborhoods encouraging others to get the shot.

It’s part of the Biden Administration’s National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated.

While cases are down in Shelby County overall, the Shelby County Health Department is concerned about a rise in cases involving the Delta variant.

”By all measures, you have ever known you would believe everything was great, but unfortunately that’s not the case.”

Ten cases of the highly transmissible strain of the virus have been recorded in Shelby County.

Delta is 50 percent more contagious than the dominating alpha or UK strain.

The good news is that the vaccine is nearly 90 percent effective in preventing it.

Anyone 12 and up is eligible for a vaccine at the public vaccination sites in Shelby County; appointments are not necessary.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI)...
Inmate escapes from federal prison near Memphis
Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire

Latest News

The Delta variant that ravaged India and is now dominant in the United Kingdom has been changed...
Push for COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant ramps up
Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
Memphis doctor fined for stealing vaccines to give to friend and family