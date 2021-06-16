Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Memphis for hit and run that left victim critically injured

Suspect wanted in Memphis for hit and run that left victim critically injured
Suspect wanted in Memphis for hit and run that left victim critically injured((Source: Memphis Police Department))
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hit-and-run suspect is wanted in Memphis.

Investigators say on May 25, a man hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street near Chelsea Avenue and Watkins.

The victim was left at the scene with critical injuries. Police say the suspect drove off, but the suspect vehicle was found nearby and later determined to be stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI)...
Inmate escapes from federal prison near Memphis
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire

Latest News

City of Senatobia under Boil Water Advisory
23 guns stolen from trailer parked outside bass pro shop
23 guns stolen from trailer parked outside bass pro shop
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gary Tidwell, 62, is charged with with one count of homicide, one count of attempted homicide...
Hickman County man charged with homicide, attempted homicide, TBI says
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.