Suspect wanted in Memphis for hit and run that left victim critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hit-and-run suspect is wanted in Memphis.

Investigators say on May 25, a man hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street near Chelsea Avenue and Watkins.

The victim was left at the scene with critical injuries. Police say the suspect drove off, but the suspect vehicle was found nearby and later determined to be stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.