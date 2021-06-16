Video: Man robs beauty supply store at gunpoint

Advertise with WMC
By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed a local beauty supply store.

On Tuesday, June 15, officers were called to a beauty supply store located at Covington Pike.

According to police, a man posed as a customer then robbed the store with a black and green semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect took money from the register before driving off in a newer model 4-door sedan. There is no tag information.

No arrests have been made at this point as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

