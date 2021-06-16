Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Your First Alert to temperatures, humidity, and rain chances on the rise

By Ron Childers
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winds shift to the south tonight allowing the return of warmer air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South. This will make for a hot and humid end to the week and then combine with a tropical system to bring the threat of rain this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low nineties.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI)...
Inmate escapes from federal prison near Memphis
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire

Latest News

Wednesday evening Mid-South forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 16, 2021
2021 Tropical Cyclone Names
Breakdown: Why hurricane names used to only be named after women
There was a time when tropical systems were only named after women. See why this was the case...
Breakdown: Why hurricane names use to only be named after women
WMC First Alert Weather
Another comfortable day but humidity will start to rise again tomorrow