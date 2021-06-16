Your First Alert to temperatures, humidity, and rain chances on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winds shift to the south tonight allowing the return of warmer air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South. This will make for a hot and humid end to the week and then combine with a tropical system to bring the threat of rain this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low nineties.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.