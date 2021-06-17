23 guns stolen from trailer at the Bass Pro Shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for the suspects who stole 23 guns from a trailer at the Bass Pro Shop off Macon Road.

MPD says the guns were being delivered to the store and the location downtown.

Monday at 6 a.m. Memphis police responded to a vandalism incident at the Bass Pro Shops on Macon Road.

The police report states three trailers were broken into, police have since learned 23 Long Guns were stolen: 2 assault rifles, 2 hunting rifles, and 19 semi-auto shotguns.

Gwenevere Barber, Owner of Elegant Attire just a few doors down, says this is the first she heard of the theft.

“I am really shocked you know, I knew nothing of it,” Barber said. As of now police have no suspect description, they know multiple suspects were involved because three vehicles were caught on surveillance video leaving the parking lot.

In the video you can see a 2013 Silver Kia Sorento leave first, followed by a gold four door car, and the third car is a Silver Infiniti G35.

“The parking lot is always full. I mainly monitor my store when I’m away through my ring doorbell so I didn’t see anything but I’m just really shocked and this puts me on a high alert,” Barber said.

All stolen firearms have been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

The FBI and ATF are assisting MPD with the case, whos says the firearms must be recovered.

The urgency in finding the guns is due to the increase in gun violence the city of Memphis has been experiencing since the beginning of the pandemic.

In a report released by the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission they look at gun crime data for the first quarter of the year; it states 1,576 violent incidents involving guns were reported, a 30% increase compared to last year.

Police and Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich have expressed concerns and fear numbers will increase when the permitless carry law goes into effect on July 1.

Permitless carry, or what some call constitutional carry, allows anyone 21 and older to carry a gun without a permit and without training.

“Yes we do have a fear because of the data, because of what we’ve seen happen in our community since guns in cars was legalized,” Weirich said.

“Will it affect our community? It will. We’re already affected by an overload of firearms and we anticipate seeing more…What we’re having to do right now is re-educate our officers on how to deal with that new law, how to approach subjects that are armed,” said James Ryall, former Interim Memphis Police Director.

Bass Pro says, “We are working closely with law enforcement. Because their investigation is ongoing, we will refer all questions to them at this time.”

No arrests have been made at this point. If you have any information about this you are urged to call Crime Stoppers their number is 901-528-CASH, and as a reminder you can remain anonymous.

