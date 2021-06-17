Advertise with WMC
901 FC beats Atlanta United 2 in season opener at AutoZone Park

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Finally, after five straight games away from home to start the season, Memphis 901 FC played its United Soccer League Home Opener at AutoZone Park Wednesday night against Atlanta United 2. 

As always, the tradition at the Zone, the Pre-Match Guitar Smash, this time performed by NBA Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. Masterfully done, as the Bluff City Mafia goes Wild. 5,083 on hand.

ATL 2 comes in second in the USL Central Division.

Game Nil-Nil going into the second half. 901 FC had controlled much of the match to this point.

Atlanta’s Ajani Fortune sent off with a Red Card Ejection in the 36th minute.

The Boys in Blue taking full advantage in the 75th when Skyler Thomas, who had his red card suspension last week at Louisville overturned by the League, finds the back of the net for what proves to be the only goal of the match with a header off a corner from Laurent Kissiedou.

901 FC  goes on to win it. Final Score 1-Nil. The record now all level at 2-2-2.

901 FC’s next match is at home Saturday night against the Oklahoma Energy, downtown at the Zone.

