Affidavit: Victims ‘play dead’ after suspects fires several shots during robbery

Anthony Saulsberry
Anthony Saulsberry(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after two men were shot and injured during a robbery at an apartment complex on May 30.

According to an affidavit, Anthony Saulsberry is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Investigators say Saulsberry approached the two victims in an attempt to rob them, demanding they empty their pockets. They tried to run but Saulsberry allegedly fired several shots striking both of them.

The affidavit states the victims “played dead” until the suspect left the scene.

They were taken to the hospital by private vehicle, then airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say one of the victims is paralyzed from the waist down.

Saulsberry was later identified by one of the victims as someone who lived in the apartment complex and was taken into custody.

