Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old Smyrna girl, custodial mother wanted

The TBI issued the alert for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega, who authorities believe is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.
By Arial Starks
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl Wednesday night.

The TBI issued the alert for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega, who authorities believe is with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega.

Nyx Omega is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference. The mother and daughter may be traveling in a 2008 grey Scion with a TN tag DKG 392.

Nichelle is described as weighing 17 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.

If you see Nichelle or Nyx you are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI)...
Inmate escapes from federal prison near Memphis
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Bartlett family indicted
Investigation underway after death of 14-year-old boy in Bartlett home

Latest News

New law aids in prosecution of catalytic converter thieves
New law hopes to deter thieves targeting car parts
U.S. House passes measure making Juneteenth a federal holiday as Memphis prepares for annual...
U.S. House passes measure making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Second Gentleman back in Memphis encouraging vaccine participation
Second gentleman visits Memphis to encourage more vaccinations
Suspect wanted in Memphis for hit and run that left victim critically injured
MPD looking for hit and run suspect
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Memphis for push in more vaccinations
Second Gentleman back in Memphis encouraging vaccine participation